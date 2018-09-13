Arnetta Whitt

November 22, 1936 - September 10, 2018
Arnetta Ann Whitt of Hot Springs Village died September 10, 2018. She was 81 years old.
Mrs. Whitt was born November 22, 1936, in Sumner, Iowa to Leo and Mildred (Tietje) Westendorf.
On April 29, 1983, she was married to Edwin Whitt. She was employed by Racine Unified School District in Racine, Wisconsin for 21 years prior to her retirement. The Whitts' moved to Hot Springs Village in 1995.
Mrs. Whitt was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She was secretary of the church for 10 years. She was also the Floral Coordinator, Service Group Coordinator, a member of Ladies Guild, Altar Guild, Bell Choir , Quilters and a Weight Recorder for TOPS for 16 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin, and her parents.
Surviving are her two daughters, Renee Happel of Madison, WI and Randa Happel-King of Lake Mary, FL; one son, Jon (Rytza Emilus) Happel of Marietta, GA; from this union with Edwin, daughter, Monica Eisel of Racine, WI; two sons, William Whitt of West Allis, WI; Richard (Julie) Whitt of Racine, WI and ten grandchildren, Eli, Holly, Victor, Joe (Ashley), Matt (Allison), Kyle, Kevin, Erica, Travis and Jane; four great-grandchildren, Treven , Julie, Arianna and Jackson; four sisters, Verdeen Pavelec of Readlyn, IA; Marlene Fasse and Jolene (William) McCurdy of Waverly, IA; Beverly (Wayne) Block of Oelwein, IA; one brother-in-law, Jim Whitt of Antigo, WI; five sister-in-laws, Mary (Virgil) Messer of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Louise Whitt of Kenosha, WI; Lorraine Messer of Antigo, WI; Ethel Messer of White Lake, WI; Patty Whitt of Three Rivers, MI and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, September 14, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Henry Behling officiating. The family will greet guests beginning at 9:00 am.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1196 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village, AR 71909, or to The American Heart Association.
