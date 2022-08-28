Arnetta Louise Frazier

March 21, 1969 – July 4, 2022

On July 4, 2022, Arnetta Louise Frazier, age 53, of Santiago de Chile, entered her final adventure surrounded by her family.

Arnetta was born on March 21, 1969, in Racine, WI, to the late Rev. Frank and Phyllis Frazier. Arnetta and her sisters, aka the "Frazier Girls," were born and raised in Shelbourne Ct. Growing up, she was proud to be a part of the "3-Mile Crew."

Arnetta graduated from Horlick High School in Racine in 1987. The following year she moved to Chicago, Illinois, to attend DeVry Institute. She graduated with the highest honors from the State University of New York at Empire with a degree in Accounting. While in Chicago, she held a multitude of jobs, primarily in Finance. Through her tenacious work ethic, she received multiple promotions. Positions she held included Senior Credit Analyst, Senior Manager of Accounts Receivable, and Associate Director of Finance, and her last position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with Ascend Laboratories.

Arnetta was most known for her love of travel, free spirit, and embrace of cultures. Co-workers often referred to her strong work-life balance. When Arnetta was not at work, she prioritized living her best life and having a great time. She exemplified her love of travel by always being somewhere in the world. Arnetta prioritized traveling with her sisters and mother. On every adventure, Arnetta ensured her mother, despite her disability, would be able to see the world. Her love of travel started at Discovery Center, which gave her the desire to explore the world. Arnetta traveled as far East as India, as far South as Chile, and everywhere in between. Her first international adventure occurred in 1999 when she traveled to Ghana. Arnetta traveled within the U.S. and internationally on a mission to live her life to the fullest. When traveling, she never met a stranger. Through her infectious smile and personality, people naturally gravitated toward Arnetta. Arnetta always greeted people with her loving smile and was quick to save the memory by taking selfies and making videos. She was also known for her love of dancing. Often, Arnetta was the first and last person on the dance floor with a drink in her hand. The friends she made on her trips became her family. Some of her lifelong friends became her vacation friends. They frequented places like Jamaica, Wisconsin Dells, and Antigua annually.

Arnetta was greeted into her final adventure by her parents: Rev. Frank and Phyllis Frazier; sister, Anita L. Frazier; brother, Franklin Frazier and a host of other relatives and friends. Arnetta left a legacy of hope, love, resiliency, and adventure. Her passion for embracing people and places of different cultures, ideologies, and worldviews will continue through her loved ones.

Arnetta's legacy will be continued by her family: husband, Robert Heron (Jamaica); her sisters: April Lee (Racine), her twin, Dr. Arletta Frazier (Oak Creek), and Dr. Angela Frazier (Pewaukee) (husband, Enoch Arthur of Ghana); her nephews: Jauqius Frazier-Buckman (fiancé, Tia McKinney; Memphis), and Malik R. Frazier (Casey Frazier-Hamilton; Oak Creek); and niece, Angela Arthur of Ghana. Arnetta is also survived by her sister-cousins: Toni and Tammi Bostick, as well as a host of other loving family, god-children, and friends.

To honor Arnetta's memory, a memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 12-3:00 p.m., at Infusinos Banquet Hall located at 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Waukesha County Technical College Foundation Scholarship fund in memory of Arnetta Frazier or Peace of Mind Group Home or sponsor a person in your community who desires to travel.