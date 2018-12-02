May 2, 1926—November 30, 2018
UNION GROVE—Armina E. Kamrath, 92, of Union Grove, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at her home.
Born in Montana on May 2, 1926, she was the daughter of Eschol and Birdie (nee Buenning) Griffin. She spent her early life in Tomah, Wisconsin and Kansasville, Wisconsin where she attended and graduated from Tomah High School.
Armina was united in marriage to Gilbert Kamrath, and following marriage continued to make their home in both Tomah and Kansasville. She was a resident of this area for 58 years. She was a farmworker at C & D Foods and also drove school bus for Union Grove High School. Her favorite hobbies included camping and snowmobiling.
Armina is survived by her children, Calvin (Nancy) Kamrath, Gloria Smithberger and Geniece Clementi; grandchildren, Jason (Brianna), Brad (Ammie), and Cain (Tina) Quilhot, Brenda Aschauer, and April, Joe, Alisha and Amanda Clementi; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Addilynn,and Dekker Kamrath, Genevieve, Natalie and Isla Kamrath, Devin Cline and Vincent Candido.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband Gilbert and son Russel. The family would like to thank the Union Grove Rescue Squad and Racine County Sherrif’s Office for all of their care during this time.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. A burial will take place in Greenfield Cemetery in Tunnel City on Tuesday, December 4th at 1:00 PM.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.