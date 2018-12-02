Try 1 month for 99¢
Armina E. Kamrath

May 2, 1926—November 30, 2018

UNION GROVE—Armina E. Kamrath, 92, of Union Grove, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at her home.

Born in Montana on May 2, 1926, she was the daughter of Eschol and Birdie (nee Buenning) Griffin. She spent her early life in Tomah, Wisconsin and Kansasville, Wisconsin where she attended and graduated from Tomah High School.

Armina was united in marriage to Gilbert Kamrath, and following marriage continued to make their home in both Tomah and Kansasville. She was a resident of this area for 58 years. She was a farmworker at C & D Foods and also drove school bus for Union Grove High School. Her favorite hobbies included camping and snowmobiling.

Armina is survived by her children, Calvin (Nancy) Kamrath, Gloria Smithberger and Geniece Clementi; grandchildren, Jason (Brianna), Brad (Ammie), and Cain (Tina) Quilhot, Brenda Aschauer, and April, Joe, Alisha and Amanda Clementi; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Addilynn,and Dekker Kamrath, Genevieve, Natalie and Isla Kamrath, Devin Cline and Vincent Candido.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband Gilbert and son Russel. The family would like to thank the Union Grove Rescue Squad and Racine County Sherrif’s Office for all of their care during this time.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. A burial will take place in Greenfield Cemetery in Tunnel City on Tuesday, December 4th at 1:00 PM.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Armina E. Kamrath
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments