MOUNT PLEASANT—Armin L. Supernaw, 76, of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.
Funeral Services for Armin will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the Water of Life Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive Street, Racine at 12:00 p.m. (Noon). Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to Hospice Alliance.
