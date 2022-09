Arlo Brent Green, 57, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. Funeral services for Brent will be held at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the full obituary on the Strouf Funeral Home Website.