July 12, 1938—Sept. 16, 2022

RACINE—Arline J. Hanek, age 84, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Racine, July 12, 1938, daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (nee: Block) Zamecnik.

Arline was a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School “Class of 1956.” On March 19, 1960, she was united in marriage to Robert Robinson who preceded her in death November 12, 1966. On May 15, 1971, she was united in marriage to Stanley “Kelly” Hanek.

Arline was employed by Racine Die Casting for 13 years, worked for the Garbo family for many years and was also an aunt and friend to everyone. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Well known for cookies, bagels and breads, she also spent many Christmases baking for the Holy Family Convent (Illinois) with Stan. She loved doing crafts, sending her family and friends cards for every occasion and most of all spending time at family and friends functions, parties and celebrations. Most of all Arline found great happiness helping people. Above all she was devoted and loved spending time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 51 years, Stanley “Kelly,” many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to her parents, Arline was also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., on Thursday, September 22, 2022. 11:00 a.m. interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00—7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10:00—11:00 a.m. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church have been suggested.

