Arlie C. Church, 87 of Warrens, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Private family services will be held, and Arlie will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate the graveside rites.

