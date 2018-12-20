Arlette Murphy

HUDSON—Arlette “Pat” Lois Murphy (nee Reilly), age 91, of Hudson , WI and formerly of Racine and Shorewood, WI, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at The Pillars Hospice in Oakdale, MN.
Pat was born in St. Louis, MO to parents Walter Reilly and Verna (Keller) Thunhorst. She graduated from Park High School in Racine, WI at the age of 16 and matriculated at Marquette University and later completed her teaching degree at Mundelein College in IL. On February 18, 1950, Pat was united in marriage to Patrick Eugene Murphy at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine, WI who predeceased her in 2013. Their union was blessed by nearly 63 years of love and devotion. Pat worked as a grade school teacher, primarily first grade, at Catholic schools in IL and WI. Pat had a lifelong love of gardening and for literature. She was a member of gardening clubs, often volunteered to garden for her church and other nonprofit organizations in Hudson including the local library and the Octagon House. She was a member of many reading groups over the years and especially enjoyed reading novels. Pat enjoyed the St. Patrick’s Parish volunteering for the hospitality committee and other duties at the church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who cherished her time with her family. Pat was a giving person who often assisted elderly neighbors to allow them to remain in their homes.
She is survived by her loving children Catherine (Joseph) Caton, Janet (Rick) Stuiber, and Daniel Murphy; her loving grandchildren, Rebecca (Christopher) Scharff, Matthew Caton, Shannon (Brian) Arries, David (Suzanne), Samantha, Ryan, Christine, Jacqueline and Victoria Murphy; her loving great-grandchildren, Emma Rose, Dylan, Shane Murphy and Eva Scharff. She is survived by siblings: Carol (John) Usa, Kenneth (Diane) Thunhorst, Walter (Jolene) E. Reilly, III and Doris (Dick) Buss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick E. Murphy, her son, Robert J. Murphy and her daughter, Sheila Murphy.
Mass of Christian Burial for Pat Murphy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine Street in Hudson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Pat may be directed to either Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church or the Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN.
Services have been entrusted to the
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI,
