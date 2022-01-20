 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arlene Thompson

May 27, 1922—January 14, 2022

RACINE—Arlene M. Thompson, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. with visitation from 3:00 p.m. until time of service.

For those wishing to remember Arlene in a special way may direct memorials to the Racine Zoo or Racine Theatre Guild.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

