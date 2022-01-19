Arlene Thompson

May 27, 1922—January 14, 2022

RACINE—Arlene M. Thompson, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022.

She was born on May 27, 1922, to Alex and Mary (nee Chyma) Zimmer in Stickney, South Dakota.

Arlene was a graduate of the University of South Dakota and a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and Phi Beta Kappa.

She worked with USO Travelers Aid during World War II and was a high school teacher in South Dakota.

Arlene attended University of Denver, where she met and married Donald R. Thompson.

The Thompsons came to Racine from Wyoming in 1958.

She is survived by six children: Patricia (Jon) Lowe, Susan (Kevin) Kraft, Michael (Joy) Thompson, Mary K (Jack) Kotleski, Joseph (Lenette) Thompson and Elisabeth (Jeff) Byrne; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; granddaughter, Sara Lowe; parents: Alex and Mary; stepfather, Norm; and brother, Norbert.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. with visitation from 3:00 p.m. until time of service.

For those wishing to remember Arlene in a special way may direct memorials to the Racine Zoo or Racine Theatre Guild.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404