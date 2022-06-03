Arlene R. Ellis (Olson)

Aug. 5, 1930 – May 31, 2022

RACINE—Arlene Rita Ellis, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence in Racine, WI. She was born on August 5, 1930, in Racine, WI, to Frederick and Frances (nee: Beres) Olson and had been a lifelong resident.

Arlene married Donald Raymond Ellis on October 23, 1948, at St. Joseph’s Parsonage in Racine, WI. He preceded her on February 14, 2013. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend to many. Until her illness Arlene enjoyed playing bingo, reading, doing crossword and word search puzzles, knitting afghans for family and friends along with knitting small afghans for Toys for Tots.

She is survived by her brother, William “Bill” Olsen of Baraboo, WI, along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Lee Ann Ellis on September 15, 2015, and sister-in-law, Jeanne Olsen May 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Monday, June 6, 2022, 11 am with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10-11 am. Special thanks to Jolene (Dean) Dowhower for her years of devoted friendship “Bushel and a Peck”

In lieu of flowers memorials to Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Child Life Department, 611 St. Joseph Ave, Marshfield, Wisconsin 54449.

