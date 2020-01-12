Arlene Marcotte

October 4, 1933 – January 6, 2020

RACINE – Arlene (nee: Gorny) Marcotte, 86, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Chicago on October 4, 1933, the daughter of the late Frank and Alvina (nee: Petta) Gorny. On May 14, 1988, Arlene was united in marriage to Russell Marcotte. She worked as a computer operator at Color Arts for many years. Arlene was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She loved shopping on QVC.

Arlene is survived by her children, Jim (Carolyn) Panka, Joe Panka and Jack Panka, grandchildren, Mike (Emily) Panka, Ashley Panka and Aaron Kristopeit, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Mikolojczyk and Nancy (Leonard) Malak. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Arlene is preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Panka on November 5, 1985, second husband, Russell on May 1, 2011, brother, Jerome Gorny and brother-in-law, Robert Mikolojczyk.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.