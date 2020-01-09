Arlene Marcotte

October 4, 1933 — January 6, 2020
RACINE — Arlene (nee: Gorny) Marcotte, 86, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Please see Sunday’s Journal Times for complete obituary.
Service information
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
St. Paul The Apostle Parish
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
Jan 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 13, 2020
12:00PM
St. Paul The Apostle Parish
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
