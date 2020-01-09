Arlene Marcotte
0 comments

Arlene Marcotte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arlene Marcotte

October 4, 1933 — January 6, 2020

RACINE — Arlene (nee: Gorny) Marcotte, 86, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see Sunday’s Journal Times for complete obituary.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To send flowers to the family of Arlene Marcotte, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
St. Paul The Apostle Parish
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Visitation begins.
Jan 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 13, 2020
12:00PM
St. Paul The Apostle Parish
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News