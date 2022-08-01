June 5, 1934—July 22, 2022

PAHRUMP, NV—Arlene M. Thome, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away peacefully in the presence and comfort of her family on Friday, July 22, 2022, at home in Pahrump, NV.

Arlene was born June 5, 1934, in Racine to the late George and Anna (Andersen) Orttel. Arlene was a 1953 Graduate of Horlick High School. On September 28, 1957, she married her husband of 58 years, Donald J. Thome, who preceded her in death on June 16, 2015.

Arlene had enjoyed her golden years, traveling on several cruises, monthly casino adventures, and finally living by Las Vegas, a place she enjoyed so much with her late husband, family and friends.

While living in Racine, Arlene enjoyed her garden, making her famous Rhubarb Torte and giving it away to her friends and neighbors. She enjoyed sewing and mending clothes and going to Value Village to find her bargains. Arlene enjoyed time with friends, but her time spent with her daughters and granddaughter Ashley, was precious to her.

Arlene will be dearly missed by her daughters: Susan (Steven) Peasley of Pahrump, NV, Kristine Thome of Necedah, WI and granddaughter, Ashley (Jacob) Simpson of Marshville, NC; close family friend, Tammy Davidovic of Racine, WI; her many nieces and nephews; her Godchildren and her many close friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents: George and Anna Orttel; brother, Harry Orttel; husband, Donald Thome; her brother-in-law, Jerry (Elaine) Thome; sister-in-law, Bernice (Al) Penn; sister-in-law, Mildred (Gilbert) Nelson; father and mother-in-law: Frank and Anna Thome.

Per request of Arlene, no funeral services will be held.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date with family.