 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arlene M. Nilsen

  • 0
Arlene M. Nilsen

Arlene M. Nilsen

Arlene M. Nilsen, 93, passed away on December 1, 2022, at Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12, at 10:30 a.m. at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760-38th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.262-552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News