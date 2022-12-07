Arlene M. Nilsen

Arlene M. Nilsen, 93, passed away on December 1, 2022, at Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12, at 10:30 a.m. at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760-38th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

