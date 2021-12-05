June 14, 1928—December 1, 2021

RACINE—Arlene J. Fell, age 93 of Racine, joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven, in the early hours of December 1, 2021.

Born in Phillipsburg, NJ on June 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Russel J. and Blanche G. (nee Abel) Inscho.

She married Wilson W. Martyn who preceded her in death on May 7, 1978. Arlene raised their two children in Mountain Lake, NJ. She spent her days cleaning, babysitting, and spending time with family and friends. In 1978, her high school sweetheart, Forrest “Red” Fell courted her, moving her to Racine, WI. On December 23, 1978, she was united in marriage to Red Fell. Red was her personal chaperone, as she did not drive, driving her to a variety of events, shopping, and to the places she volunteered. They spent many hours visiting the lake and lighthouse, boating, going to rummage sales, gardening and even visiting a casino, once in a while. Red preceded her in death on January 4, 2005. Arlene spent the next years taking the city bus and being picked up by friends and family to continue her life as a volunteer and special friend to many. Arlene also enjoyed her trips out East to see her family and her bus trips.

If you met Arlene, you know she liked to tell jokes, tell stories, have a cup of coffee with pie/cookies and LOVED her Green Bay Packers. She would hang her Green Bay Packer flag outside with pride each game and every time the Packers scored a touchdown, she would be calling a friend or opening her door and ringing one of her bells and yelling: YAY PACKERS! GO PACKERS! On Sundays, she was often dressed in an array of Green and Gold. Over the years, she could be heard talking to others about the coaching staff, who was drafted, traded, injured, who is playing well and then shared her deep admiration for a few of the players along the way.

Arlene was a member of the former Epiphany Lutheran Church, now Water of Life Lutheran Church for over 15 years. Arlene reaffirmed her faith in her Lord Jesus Christ shortly after joining Epiphany, joining many people she had known through her volunteerism in Racine. Arlene was recognized for volunteering nearly 3,000 hours during her time with St. Mary’s aka WFHC aka Ascension.

Survivors include her children: Valerie (Robert) Arena; Scott (Kelly) Martyn, her stepdaughter Bonnie O’Brien; her grandchildren: Heather Martyn, David (Ashley) Martyn, Robert (Celi) Arena and Michelle Arena; her step-grandson Stan Celmer; great Grandchildren, Ethan, Alice and Everett Drury, George and Henry Arena, Lena Martyn and Lainie SandersAlong with her parents and husbands, Arlene was preceded in death by her sister Ruth Weirsky, brother John “Red” Inscho, and step-grandson Scott Celmer.

Christian funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Water of Life Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., Racine. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Arlene with family members will be held at the church before the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Arlene had always loved the church’s organ music, robed choirs, and the children’s performances. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to Water of Life Lutheran Church’s Music Fund. Arlene is rejoicing in Heaven, singing “a joyful noise unto the Lord”.

