Sept. 25, 1928—July 23, 2022

Arlene D. Siehoff, 93, formerly of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on September 25, 1928, she was the daughter of Victor and Eleanor (nee Lois) Kerkman. On June 18, 1949, she was united in marriage to Edward Siehoff. She resided on Oakland Avenue in Burlington all of her life. She moved to Grand Victorian, Rockford 4 years ago.

Arlene worked as a cook for the Burlington School lunch program and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed her time at the Grand Vic with her group. She also loved watching movies and breakfast time.

Arlene is survived by her son, Tom (Jean) Siehoff; grandchildren: Spring (Phil) Ettner, Chad (Samantha) Siehoff and Blake (Madeline) Siehoff; great-grandchildren: Aubrie, Sean and Lucas Ettner, Alexis, Landon and Wyatt Siehoff and Aliyah and Scarlett Siehoff; and siblings: Marilyn Lichter, Ruth (Bruce) Ketterhagen, Vic (Julie) Kerkman and Keith (Cherie) Kerkman. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters: Evelyn and Rosemary.

A Mass for Arlene will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 4 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery.