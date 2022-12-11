Arlene C. Lanser

March 31, 1928 - Dec. 5, 2022

RACINE - Arlene C. Lanser, age 94, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Racine, March 31, 1928, daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Nee:Larsen) Eichsteadt.

Arlene graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1946". She raised three children, Leonard, Jeffrey and Donna. After raising three children, Arlene was employed by the city of Racine as a Parking Attendant for many years, before moving on to manage Shoop Golf Course in the 80's. She was very artistic, a naturally gifted athlete and an avid golfer. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna (Antonio) Rangel; grandchildren, Eric Larsen, Katherine Rangel, Jessica Nixa, Jonathan Lanser, Joanna Snyder, and Jeremy Lanser; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Leonard and Jeffrey; and her sister, Evelyn Larsen.Private services will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: