Muskego, formerly of Racine – Arlene Aronin, age 92, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Heritage Senior Living, Muskego, WI.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, August 31, 2020, 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
