Arlene Aronin
Arlene Aronin

Arlene Aronin

Muskego, formerly of Racine – Arlene Aronin, age 92, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Heritage Senior Living, Muskego, WI.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, August 31, 2020, 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

