Try 1 month for 99¢
Arlene A. Schulz

December 22, 1933—November 28, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT—Arlene A. Schulz, 84, passed away at her residence, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, on Saturday, December 15th, at 2:00 p.m. with, Rev. Karen Pahl officiating. Visitation will be in the church on that Saturday from 12 O’clock Noon until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in the Rock Lake Cemetery, Lake Mills, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it was Arlene’s wish, that memorials should be directed to the endowment fund of either the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Racine or the Moravian Church, in Lake Mills.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. Mount Pleasant, WI

262-552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Arlene A. Schulz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments