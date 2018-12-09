Arlene A. Schulz
December 22, 1933 - November 28, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT - Arlene A. Schulz, 84, passed away at her residence, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Cambridge, WI, on December 22, 1933, the daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Edna (nee: Latsch) Strasburg.
After graduating from Lake Mills High School in 1951, she received a B.S. Degree in Early Childhood- Kindergarten Education from U.W.-Milwaukee in 1955.
On August 10, 1957, in the Moravian Church, in their hometown of Lake Mills, she was united in marriage to David Schulz. From this union came two children, Philip and Ann. Their immediate family grew larger when their two granddaughters, Olivia and Natalie, were born.
Arlene taught in the Racine Unified School District for over 25 years. Through the years, Arlene remained a dedicated educator. She was a Fifty-Year Member of the American Association of University Women. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, participating in its Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, choir, and various other organizations. Arlene was a Life Member of the Tri Sigma Social Sorority, and a longtime volunteer with the V.I.P. Program at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 61 years, David; their children, Philip Schulz, of Sparta, and Ann Schulz, of Racine; two loving granddaughters, Olivia and Natalie; three sisters, Phyllis George, of Madison, Joan Allinder, of Cadillac, MI, and Jeralin McFarland, of Sauk City. Her nieces, nephews, church family, and many dear friends also survive her.
A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, on Saturday, December 15th, at 2:00 p.m. with, Rev. Karen Pahl officiating. Visitation will be in the church on that Saturday from 12 O'clock Noon until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in the Rock Lake Cemetery, Lake Mills, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it was Arlene's wish, that memorials should be directed to the endowment fund of either the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Racine or the Moravian Church, in Lake Mills.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd. Mount Pleasant, WI
262-552-9000
