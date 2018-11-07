Try 1 month for 99¢

December 20, 1935—November 4, 2018

BROOKFIELD—Age 82. Found peace November 4, 2018. Loving wife of Robert for 62 years. Caring mother of Star (Ron) Sienkiewicz and Jody (Matt) Wesley. Cherished grandmother of Zachary Sienkiewicz. Special thanks to the Lutheran Home ‘Memory Care’ Staff for their compassion and loving care. Private family services.

