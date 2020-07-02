Arlene A. Duve
Arlene A. Duve

Arlene A. Duve

Duve, Arlene A., age 85 of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Linden Grove in Mukwonago. Services will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran church, S66 W14325 Janesville Road, Muskego, WI 53150 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation IN CHURCH Friday 9:30-10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, full obituary will appear on our website: www.mealyfuneralhome.com

