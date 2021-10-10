 Skip to main content
Aric Michael Lantz
Sep. 26, 1993—Oct. 6, 2021

RACINE—Aric Michael Lantz, age 28, passed away Wednesday October 6, 2021. He was born in Racine, September 26, 1993, son of Kurt Lantz and Tina Durben.

Aric’s passing was a huge surprise to our entire family. He was a kindhearted individual that only wanted our family to be close. He was very talented and had a mind like no other. Aric was very skilled and was employed through various trades including cooking at a number of fine restaurants and working in the construction field. He loved to cook, play football and golfing. He was an avid Packer fan, outdoorsman and enjoyed listening to music and attending games and concerts. But above all, Aric cherished time spent with his family. His greatest accomplishment was being a dad.

Surviving is his son, Carter Lantz; mother, Tina Durben; father, Kurt Lantz; sisters: Amber (Eugene) Brown, Autumn Rivera, Jamilynn Devoe; brother, Ricky Devoe; nieces, nephews: Jonathon, Jaydon, Gyanna, Jhenaeh, Jordan, Ivory and Makai; grandparents: Daryl (Linda) Barker, Terrance (Monika) Durben; other relatives and many dear friends.

A time of remembering and celebrating Aric’s life will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021, 5:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to Carter’s education fund have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

