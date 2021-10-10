Aric Michael Lantz

Aric’s passing was a huge surprise to our entire family. He was a kindhearted individual that only wanted our family to be close. He was very talented and had a mind like no other. Aric was very skilled and was employed through various trades including cooking at a number of fine restaurants and working in the construction field. He loved to cook, play football and golfing. He was an avid Packer fan, outdoorsman and enjoyed listening to music and attending games and concerts. But above all, Aric cherished time spent with his family. His greatest accomplishment was being a dad.