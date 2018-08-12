Ardys P. O Shaughnessy

7/6/2018—7/29/2018
HARTLAND—95, died peacefully in her sleep on July 29, 2018, at Heritage Lake Country in Hartland, Wis. At her side was her daughter Jean, who cared for both of her parents these last few years.
Born in New England, N. Dakota in 1923, Ardys was working in Juneau, Alaska where she met and married William H. O’Shaughnessy in 1944 while he was stationed there with the U.S. Army. After the war, they settled in Racine, Wis. where they raised their four children. Ardys was an excellent homemaker and community volunteer. She was active in the Girl Scouts, Junior League, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Meadowbrook Country Club, (all in Racine, Wis.); and the Wisconsin Club of Sun City Center, FL. She enjoyed cooking, golf, sewing, reading, gardening, fishing, and sunset boat rides with William. Ardys and William were blessed with an unusually happy marriage for 73 years.
William preceded Ardys in death on January 26, 2018 and was buried the day before she died. Ardys was also preceded in death by their two sons: Sheldon E. O’Shaughnessy of Green Bay, Wis. and William B. O’Shaughnessy, of Madison, Wis. Survivors include daughters: Maureen/Mimi (Robert) Schroeder of Atlanta, Ga. and Jean (Spencer) Hicks of Oconomowoc, Wis.; daughter-in-law: Judy O’Shaughnessy of Oshkosh, Wis.; grandchildren: Ryan (Jozlyn) Schroeder of Great Falls, Va.; Elizabeth Wilson of Overland Park, Kan.; Justin (Andrea) Hicks of Madison, Wis.; Erica (Phillip) Dziatkiewicz of Oconomowoc, Wis; Shane Hicks of Denver, Co.; and Jenna Hicks of Oconomowoc, Wis.; eight great-grandchildren: Isabel and Charlotte Schroeder, Gillian and June Wilson, William and Amelia Hicks, and Eamon and Conor Dziatkiewicz; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sept. 29 in Preston, Minn. The family would like to extend thanks to Three Pillars Senior Living, Heritage Lake Country Senior Living, and Aurora at Home Hospice Program. Donations may be made to the Girls Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin: http://www.gswise.org/give or by check: GSWISE 131 S. 69th St. Milwaukee, WI 53214 For flowers, contact https://www.hindtfuneralhomes.com/preston. For more information visit https://www.pagenkopf.com/obituaries/.
