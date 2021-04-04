 Skip to main content
Ardetta J. Sherman (nee: Sorenson)
Ardetta J. Sherman (nee: Sorenson)

Ardetta J. Sherman (nee Sorenson)

RACINE — Ardetta Jean Sherman, 63, passed away peacefully in the night on Monday, March 29, 2021 at her residence.

Private services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts to the family are greatly appreciated.

Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

(262) 632-4479

