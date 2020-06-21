Ardath June Trebra

Ardath lived in Burlington, IA for 13 years. While there she enjoyed being a full-time homemaker and also worked as a part-time secretary for Messiah Lutheran Church. Then, Ardath moved to Racine with her husband in 1974. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection where she was a part of bible studies, book clubs, the Woman’s Circle and served on the Deacon Board and many other committees. She was past president of a Racine PEO Chapter. Ardath was very proud of becoming an artist in her sixties and was an active member in the Racine Art Guild and senior citizens art group. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and line dancing and was an active bridge player in multiple groups.