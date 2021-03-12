Antonio 'Tony' P. Rossi

January 17, 1935 – August 18, 2020
WINNECONNE – Tony Rossi died on August 18, 2020, peacefully at his home in Winneconne, WI. Tony was born in Racine on January 17, 1935 to the late Domenica (nee: Marini) and Nicola Rossi. Tony attended Holy Name Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School, graduating in 1954. After high school, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Riley in Kansas.
Tony formed his own trucking company before he joined Local 139 Operating Engineers where he was employed as a crane operator for over 40 years. He worked on many large projects including the Milwaukee tunnel system.
Tony was united in marriage to Dorothy Biggar on August 20, 1983 and they lived in Franksville for many years. There they enjoyed being active members of Roma Lodge and entertaining friends and family in their home. In 2000, Tony and Dorothy retired to Winneconne to be closer to family. In Winneconne, Tony loved to work in his wood shop, tend to his garden and make spaghetti with garlic and oil whenever it was requested.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, her devoted daughter Debbie (Jim) Ryf; sons: Dennis (Barb) Biggar and David (Patty) Biggar. David joined Tony in eternal rest on February 5, 2021. Tony will be greatly missed by all of his Winneconne grandchildren and great grandchildren and one special great great grandchild, who knew him as “Grandpa Tony.”
Tony is further survived and missed by his adoring nieces: Chris Ann (Christopher) Dixon and Susan Biesack; nephews: John Biesack and Anthony (Jing) Biesack; and great nephews: Matthew Dixon and Stephen Dixon.
Tony was preceded in death by his sisters: Catherine Biesack and Lucy Neubauer. Tony will also surely be missed by the Green Bay Packers as he was a lifetime fan, season ticket holder and memory keeper!
Tony was a proud Italian American, always had a story to tell and was loyal and generous to everyone he knew and loved.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
