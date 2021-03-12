Antonio 'Tony' P. Rossi

January 17, 1935 – August 18, 2020

WINNECONNE – Tony Rossi died on August 18, 2020, peacefully at his home in Winneconne, WI. Tony was born in Racine on January 17, 1935 to the late Domenica (nee: Marini) and Nicola Rossi. Tony attended Holy Name Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School, graduating in 1954. After high school, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Riley in Kansas.

Tony formed his own trucking company before he joined Local 139 Operating Engineers where he was employed as a crane operator for over 40 years. He worked on many large projects including the Milwaukee tunnel system.

Tony was united in marriage to Dorothy Biggar on August 20, 1983 and they lived in Franksville for many years. There they enjoyed being active members of Roma Lodge and entertaining friends and family in their home. In 2000, Tony and Dorothy retired to Winneconne to be closer to family. In Winneconne, Tony loved to work in his wood shop, tend to his garden and make spaghetti with garlic and oil whenever it was requested.