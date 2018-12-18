July 3, 1930 -December 11, 2018
KENOSHA—Antonio Tenuta, 88, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Marano Principato, Provincia Cosenza, Italy, on July 3, 1930, he was the son of the late Annunziato and Carmina (Ricchio) Tenuta. He was educated in the schools of Italy and moved to Kenosha in 1962.
On January 8, 1967, he married Emma Caira in Marano Principato, Italy and shortly thereafter they returned to Kenosha. They enjoyed almost 52 years of marriage.
Antonio was employed with J.I. Case for over 30 years and also owned and operated DeRango’s on Washington Avenue in Racine for nearly 30 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, the Italian American Club, Roma Lodge and the UAW Local 180. He enjoyed gardening, taking care of his rental properties, and socializing with his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife, Emma Tenuta of Kenosha; three children, Francesca Tenuta of Milwaukee, Fernando (Julie) Tenuta of Racine, and Ivana (Frank) DiCastri of Wauwatosa; a brother, Joseph (Elsa) Tenuta of Palos Heights, IL; and six grandchildren, Isabella, Lukas, Anthony, Dominic, Leo and Frankie. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Mariano, Amedeo, Fedele and Cesare; and a sister, Ada Tenuta.
Antonio’s family would like to thank all his doctors and caregivers over the past few years for all the kind and compassionate care they gave him.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 20th, at Proko Funeral Home from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 21st, with a prayer service at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association would be appreciated by the family.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Antonio’s Online Memorial Book at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.