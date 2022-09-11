July 6, 1954—Sept. 5, 2022

RACINE—Antonio Soto, age 68, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in Duarte, City of Leon, Mexico, July 6, 1954, son of Jose and Sanjuana (Nee: Velasquez) Soto.

On October 13, 1974, he was united in marriage to Maria Delaluz Martinez and they came to the United States in 1987 making Racine their home.

Antonio worked for Helding Farms for 18 years. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He was a baseball fan who liked to take walks and to listen to the radio. Above all he treasured time spent with his family especially his grandkids. Antonio was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Maria; children: Daniel Soto, Silvia Soto, Blanca (Emilio) Bautista, Ana Soto, Gisselle Soto; grandchildren: Nathan and Jezabel; his mother, Sanjuana Soto; brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Soto; and an infant son, Antonio.

Visitation will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St, Thursday, September 15, 2022, 3:00 – 6:00 PM. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM with Fr. Jose Mario Nieto officiating.

