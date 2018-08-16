June 13, 1996 — August 2, 2018
RACINE — Antonio Christopher Baumann, also known as Tone Breezy, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
On June 13, 1996, in Racine, Antonio was born to Christopher Paul Baumann and Victoria Ann Vallin.
Antonio will be remembered for his big, beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and his comedic personality. He had a passion for music, the supernatural, and unsolved mysteries. Above all, Antonio loved being with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish Antonio’s memory are his parents, Christopher Baumann and Victoria Vallin; his brother, Andrew Baumann; his sister, Andrianna Vallin; his niece and nephew: Elena and Ezekiel Vallin; his paternal grandparents, Craig and Maxine Baumann; his maternal grandparents, Joe and Joan Vallin and Theresa Vallin, and other family members and many friends. Antonio will be joined in heaven by his beloved cousin, Alex Lee Hawkins and his best friend, Kaitlin Krug.
A celebration of Antonio’s life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. A time of visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
