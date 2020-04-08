June 12, 1935—April 1, 2020
Antonia “Tonie” Hernandez, age 84, a resident of Racine, WI, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
She was born on June 12, 1935 in LaPryor, TX. Tonie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Roberto Sr., whom she married on October, 22, 1955 in Crystal City, TX; her children, Roberto Hernandez, Jr. of Racine, WI, Linda (Anthony) Doncsecz of Grayslake, IL, Lisa (Patrick Lidberg) of Union Mills, NC, and Leila Rawley of Crystal City, TX; her grandchildren, Matthew (Sheila) of Racine, WI, Melissa Hernandez of Racine, WI, Louis Rawley of Kenosha, WI, Elizabeth Rawley of Crystal City, TX and Alexandria Lidberg of Union Mills, NC; and two great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Polly (Victor Lopez) of Crystal City, TX and Esperanza (Carlos Martinez) of San Jose, CA.
A private visitation and funeral service are scheduled at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
