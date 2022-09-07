May 22, 1985—Aug. 30, 2022

RACINE—Antonia M. “Fee” Miller, 37, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Fee was born in Waukesha on May 22, 1985, to the late Anthony H. Miller and Linda M. Paddock-Tucker. She attended Park High School and was employed as a CNA with Lakeshore at Siena. Fee enjoyed gambling, getting her nails done and shopping for jewelry. She adored her family and friends and will be remembered as the life of the party.

Fee is survived by her mother, Linda Paddock-Tucker; her children: Anton Bogan-Miller and Alydia Thomas-Miller; her granddaughter, Ariella Miller; her brother and best friend, Andrew Miller; her brother, Anthony Miller; her sisters: Karissa Gering and Claudia Gonzales; and her maternal grandmother Dorothy Paddock.

Funeral Services for Fee will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

