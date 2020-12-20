Anton J. Lamping

1929—2020
Age 91 of Union Grove passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha. Anton was born July 18, 1929 to Anton and Catherine (nee Magemheim) Lamping in Milwaukee, WI. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where he graduated from high school. In 1970 he was united in marriage to Phyllis J. Robarge. She passed away in 2002. Following their marriage, since the 1960’s, they resided in Union Grove. He was an owner and operator of The Paris Motel in Paris, WI for over 30 years. For the last several years Louise Horcos has been his companion in life.
Anton enjoyed bowling and was on a bowling league for years. He played the accordion in a local polka band called “The Petersons” for many years. Anton was active in the little league baseball assisting as a coach for Steven’s teams.
Anton is survived by his girlfriend Louise Horcos, children: Kent Goll, Carla Goll and Steven Lamping, grandchildren: Myles Lamping, Jackson Lamping, Sophie Lamping, Marissa McCarthy, Breanne Lamping and Justin Lamping. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons Michael and Anton Jr., and sister Viola Setum.
Due to the current pandemic no services will be held at this time.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
