Anton J. Lamping

Age 91 of Union Grove passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha. Anton was born July 18, 1929 to Anton and Catherine (nee Magemheim) Lamping in Milwaukee, WI. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where he graduated from high school. In 1970 he was united in marriage to Phyllis J. Robarge. She passed away in 2002. Following their marriage, since the 1960’s, they resided in Union Grove. He was an owner and operator of The Paris Motel in Paris, WI for over 30 years. For the last several years Louise Horcos has been his companion in life.