Antoinette M. Hammes

September 10, 1942 – September 3, 2020
RACINE – Antoinette “Toni” May Hammes, 78, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Ascension All Saints.
She was born in Appleton on September 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Anthony and Isabelle (nee: Leisch) Metz.
On September 2, 1966, Toni was united in marriage to Calvin J. Hammes in Racine, who preceded her in death on March 21, 1989.
Toni retired as a LPN after many years of service and enjoyed attending a breakfast club with her high school ladies.
She was an avid reader, collector, gardener, and butterfly keeper. Toni also enjoyed bird watching, going to estate sales, and being part of the neighborhood watch.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Hammes; son, Mark Hammes; daughter-in-law, Angela (Bergeron) Hammes; granddaughters, Sandy Hammes, Sarah (Jamie) Faulkner, grandson, Alex Hammes, Kayla and Anna Bergeron; sisters-in-law, Kathy and Lindy Metz, in addition to many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Toni was preceded in death by her sister, Linda (Dan) Erickson and brothers, David and James Metz.
Toni’s public visitation will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sturino Funeral Home beginning at 9:30 a.m. with private family service to follow at 11 a.m.
She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband in a private ceremony.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
