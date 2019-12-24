Antoinette Ketterhagen

Ketterhagen, Antoinette “Toni” age 89, of Rochester, passed away December 20, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Toni was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1930, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (nee. Kowalczyk) Surma. After graduating Messmer High School, she married Edwin “Ed” Ketterhagen on November 29, 1952. They raised six children on their Waterford area farm. She was a homemaker and worked various jobs in the Burlington and Waterford area including Tobin Drugs and the Hi-Liter. She was a proud member of St. Thomas Church where she ushered, worked fish fries and funeral lunches. Toni was a Packer fan and a huge sports fan. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead, with her family and friends. After she and Ed sold the farm they enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights. Toni’s greatest joy came in spending time with her family.