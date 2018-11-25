September 25, 1946—November 21, 2018
Anthony “Tony” R. Kuchera, age 72, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 with his family by his side.
He was born in Racine, WI, September 25, 1946 son of the late Anthony and Irene (Nee; Nasticky) Kuchera.
Tony was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, Class of 1964. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force as a Staff Ser
geant and Jet Mechanic. Returning from the Air Force, Tony furthered his education earning a bachelor’s degree in business from UW Parkside in 1973. He was employed as a Senior Buyer for JI Case / CNH for 34 years until his retirement in 2006.
Above all else, Tony loved being a father and spending time with his family. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball and golfing with friends; as well as taking care of his yard and working on computers.
Surviving are his former wife and best friend, Judy Kuchera of Racine; daughters, Tracy (Jeff) Magnuson of Elkhorn, Rebecca Kuchera and Kevin Betts of Appleton; son, Anthony (Michelle) Kuchera of Davidson, N.C.; two grandchildren, Ashton and Madelyn; sister, Susan Swendrowski; nephew, Drew (Lisa) Swendrowski, niece, Andrea (Luke) Weiland all of Wisconsin Rapids; great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he also was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Swendrowski.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for a visitation at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home starting at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, November 27. All are welcome to stay for a Memorial Service with Full Military Honors beginning at 11:00 AM. Private Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.