1931—2021
Anthony (Tony) LeRose, 89, of Jupiter, Florida and Racine, Wisconsin, passed away at home on January 2nd, with his loving wife of 66 years by his side.
Tony was born on January 27, 1931 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. After high school, Tony joined the Air Force in 1951. While stationed in Germany, he met his future wife, Laura, marrying in 1955. After 8 years in the Air Force, he worked in the automotive industry, settling in Racine. Always athletic, Tony was an avid runner, and enjoyed running with the same group of friends for over 40 years. Tony also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and golfing – winning a golf tournament in 2019 at Jupiter Dunes Golf Course. Tony’s greatest joy was his family – a kind-hearted and gentle man who delighted in spending time with them. His hearty, warm laugh will be missed by us all.
Tony is survived by his wife, Laura, his daughter Mary Ann (Malcolm) Teschan of Kansas City, MO and Pamela (Timothy) LeRose of Silver Lake, OH and four grandchildren, Danielle (Justin) Mousseau of Tequesta, FL, Anthony Mousseau of Myrtle Beach, SC, Vincent Mousseau of Jupiter, FL and Samuel Hartman of Cleveland, OH and his sisters Ruth Marshall of Boston, MA and Mary Malko of Kenosha, WI. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Sue Ellen Mousseau, his parents Pasquale and Divina, his brothers John LeRose and Leonard LeRose, and his sister Christine Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held in early summer in Racine, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Racine YMCA, Development Office, 245 Main Street, Suite M, Racine, WI 53403 or a charity of your choice.
