Anthony (Tony) LeRose

Tony was born on January 27, 1931 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. After high school, Tony joined the Air Force in 1951. While stationed in Germany, he met his future wife, Laura, marrying in 1955. After 8 years in the Air Force, he worked in the automotive industry, settling in Racine. Always athletic, Tony was an avid runner, and enjoyed running with the same group of friends for over 40 years. Tony also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and golfing – winning a golf tournament in 2019 at Jupiter Dunes Golf Course. Tony’s greatest joy was his family – a kind-hearted and gentle man who delighted in spending time with them. His hearty, warm laugh will be missed by us all.