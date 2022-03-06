Feb. 6, 1943 - Feb. 25, 2022

Anthony "Tony" John Behling, age 79, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on February 25, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Racine on February 6, 1943 to Gilbert and Elsie (nee: Dexter) Behling and was a lifelong resident. He attended Washington Park High School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas as a Private First Class and received an Honorable Discharge in 1961. On June 13, 1964, he married Peggy (nee: Youngs) Behling and they had two children.

Tony worked as a hydraulics repairman at Racine Hydraulics/Rexnord/Bosch for forty years, retiring in 2013. Tony was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed camping, playing cards and cribbage, bowling, and volunteering for Indian Guides and Cub Scouts. Although Peggy and Tony later divorced, they remained friends and celebrated many holidays together with their growing family. In retirement, Tony spent his free time searching rummage sales for lawn mowers and snow blowers which he repaired and gave away to friends and family.

Tony is lovingly survived by his son, Jerry (Catherine) Behling of Racine and their children: Christopher (Kaitlyn) Behling, Jessica Behling, Melissa Behling, Elizabeth Behling and grandchildren: Brayden Stidd-Bronk, and Louie Behling; his daughter, Samantha (Mike Imhoff) Beck of Fairfield, Ohio, and their children: Charlotte (Kenoah) Aragon, Amanda Denny, David Imhoff and grandchildren: Aidan Krohn, Ava Krohn, Ashlyn Krohn, Makaio Aragon and Madison Yeary. He is also survived by his sisters: Linda Liddle, Emily (Gary) Pelky, Rosemary Behling, Anna (Brian) Buckson; his brother, Michael Behling; his former wife, Peggy Behling; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard Behling, Sr; nephews: David Pelky, Richard Behling, Jr., Craig Behling; and his great-nephew, Ricky Behling.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. A special thank you to Scott Pelky of Milwaukee Cremation and the staff at Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.