Anthony 'Tony' J. St. Martin

Tony proudly served in the United States Army. On June 19, 1957 he was united in marriage to Ruth R. Heather at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine, Wisconsin. He was employed for many years with Racine Hydraulics, Rexnord, Dana and Robert Bosch Corp., retiring in 1999. Tony was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as usher, treasurer, and Boy Scout leader. He was an avid Cub and Packer fan and would make sure everyone knew it by his attire. Many will remember Tony walking down the street in Cub or Packer gear depending on the season. Tony was passionate about giving back to his community and volunteered for many years at the Racine Blood Center and the Salvation Army.