November 20, 1935 – May 22, 2020
RACINE—Anthony “Tony” J. St. Martin, age 84, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, November 20, 1935, son of the late Wilfred and Evangeline (Nee: Le Febvre) St. Martin.
Tony proudly served in the United States Army. On June 19, 1957 he was united in marriage to Ruth R. Heather at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine, Wisconsin. He was employed for many years with Racine Hydraulics, Rexnord, Dana and Robert Bosch Corp., retiring in 1999. Tony was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as usher, treasurer, and Boy Scout leader. He was an avid Cub and Packer fan and would make sure everyone knew it by his attire. Many will remember Tony walking down the street in Cub or Packer gear depending on the season. Tony was passionate about giving back to his community and volunteered for many years at the Racine Blood Center and the Salvation Army.
Above all, he cherished time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth; his children, Valerie (Tom) Madala, David St. Martin, Diane Jensen, Mark (Chris) St. Martin; his eight grandchildren, Jerod (Rachel) Madala, Andy St. Martin, Heather Jensen, Mathew (LeAnn) Jensen, Nathan Jensen, Jonathan Jensen, Rachael (Nick) Kloften, Leah St. Martin; four great-grandchildren, Evin Jensen, Andrew Kloften, Olivia Jensen, Addison Madala; sister, Pat (Clem) Steinhoff; brother-in-law Robert Sokolowski; nieces, nephews, other relatives, special friend “Heidi”, and many other dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur and Frank; sisters, Dorothy St. Martin, Arlene Wrixton, Rita Sokolowski, Rosemary Marusich, Delores Krezinski.
Private services were held with entombment at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks that memorials be directed in Tony’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church – Racine.
Thank you to Dr. Carol Potts, the doctors, nurses and staff at Ascension-All Saints Hospital for their compassionate care. A special thank-you to Tony’s extended family at Safe Harbor Homes for their loving care the past couple of years.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
