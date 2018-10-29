Anthony "Tony" A. Schauer

June 2, 1936—October 26, 2018
KENOSHA—Age 82, of Somers passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at Brookside Care Center.
He was born June 2, 1936 to Anthony and Mary (nee Hoffer) Schauer in Racine, WI. At the age of 11 he moved to Somers where he grew up on the family farm. Tony graduated from Salem Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was in active duty from 1954-1956, stationed in Hawaii. On May 20, 1961 he was united in marriage to Maureen Christiansen in Burlington. Following their marriage they resided in Somers, where they raised their family. Anthony worked as a semi-truck driver for over 27 years. Tony was a volunteer fireman with Somers, serving 17 years and also a member of David Leet American Legion, Post #552 in Somers. For more than 20 years Tony was an accordionist in both Bill Pringle and Tommy Bower polka bands. A farmer at heart, he loved gardening in his yard growing tomatoes as he did on his family’s farm in Somers. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling with his wife Maureen, going to flea markets and rummaging looking to add items to his toy tractor collection. Tony enjoyed playing a good game of 4-square with his children and grandchildren. He loved attending school and sporting events and watching his children and grandchildren grow. For more than 50 years, they attended and participated in the Somers Parade. He and his wife, Maureen, served as the 2018 Grand Marshalls.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, children Ellen (Scott) Leslie, Laurie (Kevin) McDonald, Robert Schauer and Patricia (Steve) Scott, grandchildren: Michael, Tyler and Katelyn Leslie and Erin, Nathan and Joshua McDonald. He is further survived by his brother Frank and a niece Susan (Todd) Hoover, other relatives and friends. Tony was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Randall.
The family has suggested memorial be made to Somers United Church of Christ in honor of Tony.
Tony’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Leonardo Montemurro for all the wonderful care, compassion and patience you have given our father.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 31 at 12:00 Noon at Somers United Church of Christ. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday from 10:00 am until 11:45 am, at the Church. Burial, with full military honors, will follow service at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
