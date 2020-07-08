Anthony T. DeFord
Anthony T. DeFord

Anthony T. DeFord

UNION GROVE—Anthony T. DeFord, age 49, passed away at his residence on July 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2-4 pm. Memorial services will follow at 4 pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony DeFord as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

