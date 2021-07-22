November 12, 1934—July 16, 2021
RACINE—On Friday, July 16, 2021, Anthony Rio, loving husband, and father, passed away at age 86.
Tony was born on November 12, 1934, in Chicago, IL to Joe and Phyllis Rio. He received his Dentistry degree from the Marquette University in 1962, and practiced dentistry for 52 years in Burlington. On February 8, 1958, he married Nancy Jo Hensley. They raised two sons Michael, and Patrick and one daughter, Jules.
Our dad was a man loved by all who knew him. A phenomenon that occurred organically from minutes of exposure to his love of laughter and ability to make people smile. Dad had a prodigious memory of events and names that many forget, was a connoisseur of books, films, travel, and food. He was a raconteur of humorous anecdotes. You never had to worry about missing a story because odds were good that it would come around again. Tony spent many hours in the kitchen with his beloved wife Nancy perfecting creations that stimulated the most discriminating taste buds. His favorite part of cooking was sharing his creations with his friends. He loved life. He loved his family, and he loved his friends with every inch of his soul. He was a giver, not a taker. He was a lover, not a fighter. He was a teacher, mentor and made sure anyone who asked him for help, received exactly what they needed to help themselves.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, his mother, Phyllis and his wife Nancy. He is survived by his three children: Michael, Jules and Patrick (Cathie); his brother Ralph (Cathy); grandchildren: Jennifer (Damian), Kristen (Kitrick), Alex, Mandy, and Melissa; and great grandchildren: Sophia and Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Wisconsin.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Other relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM at the funeral home.
