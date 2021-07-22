Anthony Rio

Our dad was a man loved by all who knew him. A phenomenon that occurred organically from minutes of exposure to his love of laughter and ability to make people smile. Dad had a prodigious memory of events and names that many forget, was a connoisseur of books, films, travel, and food. He was a raconteur of humorous anecdotes. You never had to worry about missing a story because odds were good that it would come around again. Tony spent many hours in the kitchen with his beloved wife Nancy perfecting creations that stimulated the most discriminating taste buds. His favorite part of cooking was sharing his creations with his friends. He loved life. He loved his family, and he loved his friends with every inch of his soul. He was a giver, not a taker. He was a lover, not a fighter. He was a teacher, mentor and made sure anyone who asked him for help, received exactly what they needed to help themselves.