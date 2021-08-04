 Skip to main content
Anthony Rio
Anthony Rio

Anthony Rio

November 12, 1934—July 16, 2021

RACINE—On Friday, July 16, 2021, Anthony Rio, loving husband, and father, passed away at age 86.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Other relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM at the funeral home.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home

625 S. Browns Lake Dr.

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

