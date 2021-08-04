November 12, 1934—July 16, 2021
RACINE—On Friday, July 16, 2021, Anthony Rio, loving husband, and father, passed away at age 86.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Other relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM at the funeral home.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home
625 S. Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.