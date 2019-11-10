RACINE - Anthony Ray Price, 36, was called Home by his Loving Savior on Friday, November 1, 2019. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. A.W. Scaife officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 13th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.