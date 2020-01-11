Anthony Judicki, Jr.
0 comments

Anthony Judicki, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony Judicki, Jr.

January 21, 1945—January 7, 2020

RACINE- Anthony Judicki, Jr., 74 passed away at his residence on January 7, 2020.

Anthony was born in Wisconsin to Anthony and Betty (nee; Gleason) Judicki on January 21, 1945. He worked in factories throughout his working years and doing auto repair. In his free time, he enjoyed doing different arts and crafts projects and building models.

Anthony is survived by his children, Carrie Ann Judicki, Peter (Linda Jean) Judicki, Mike (Michael Colburn) Judicki and Danielle Judicki and long-time friend Eric Zimdars. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his sister Mary Jo Timler (nee: Judicki).

A visitation for Anthony will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Private burial will take place.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

To send flowers to the family of Anthony Judicki, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Anthony's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News