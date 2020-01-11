January 21, 1945—January 7, 2020
RACINE- Anthony Judicki, Jr., 74 passed away at his residence on January 7, 2020.
Anthony was born in Wisconsin to Anthony and Betty (nee; Gleason) Judicki on January 21, 1945. He worked in factories throughout his working years and doing auto repair. In his free time, he enjoyed doing different arts and crafts projects and building models.
Anthony is survived by his children, Carrie Ann Judicki, Peter (Linda Jean) Judicki, Mike (Michael Colburn) Judicki and Danielle Judicki and long-time friend Eric Zimdars. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his sister Mary Jo Timler (nee: Judicki).
You have free articles remaining.
A visitation for Anthony will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Private burial will take place.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.