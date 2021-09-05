NORWAY — Anthony J. “Tony” Popp, age 76, of the Town of Norway passed away August 22, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center Milwaukee.

Survived by loving wife Patricia (Bauman); and their children: Beth (Rich) Maier, Bob (Penny) Popp, Jeff Popp, Michelle (Bill) Schoof, Andy (Melissa) Popp; and daughter-in-law Sara Popp.

Visitation Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Thomas Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 9:00-10:45 AM. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM in church with luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Full obituary appears at: www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233