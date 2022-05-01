Anthony J. Solodio

Oct. 15, 1949—April 25, 2022

RACINE — Anthony Joseph Solodio, “Tony”, age 72, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, October 15, 1949, son of the late Joseph and Margaret (nee: Torres) Solodio.

Tony graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1968”. He proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1968—1971, and then in the reserves until 1974. He was stationed in Vietnam and had received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Tony was employed by Nelson Construction for 6 years and retired from Riley Construction in 2012, after 19 years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, boating, and shooting at the gun range with Chad. He volunteered as a driver for the DVA and had logged in over 15,000 miles. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, sarcasm, and his joking around. He could come across as one with a hard shell but underneath he had a kind loving and generous heart who would give the shirt off his back “along with a pair of socks” to anyone in need. Most of all he treasured the time “hanging out” with his kids and “loving” his grandkids. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his daughter, Telicia (William) Schroeder; son, Chad (Heather) Solodio; grandchildren: Jessica (Nico) Morrone, Alexander Solodio, Christian Solodio, and Adam and Savannah Schroeder; great grandchildren: Logan and Carter Morrone; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Sanchez.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 12:00 PM with a reception will follow. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 AM -12:00 PM. Interment with full military honors will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, 9:00 AM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Procession from the funeral home will begin at 8:00 am.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Rico and Tracey Edmonson for their support and friendship through the years.

