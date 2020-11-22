1927 – 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Anthony J. Marnell, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Anthony was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on January 7, 1927, son of the late John and Georgia (nee: LoBue) Marnell.

Anthony proudly served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He traveled with Admiral Byrd on the first South Pole Expedition in 1947.

On June 30, 1951, Anthony married the love of his life, Rita A. Meyer, and have since shared nearly seventy beautiful years together.

Over his long spanning career as a tool and die maker, Anthony was employed by Racine Hydraulics, Rexnord and finally Bosch, from where he retired.

Anthony was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, playing cribbage, doing the daily crossword puzzle and occasionally showing off his skills at the blackjack tables.

More than anything, he loved and cherished the time spent with his family. Anthony was known for always having a joke or funny story to share, his sense of humor was cherished by all who knew him.