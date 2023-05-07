RACINE - Anthony James Highman, "Buddy", age 31, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Anthony was born in Kenosha, WI on April 7, 1992 to Craig L. and Marcia L. (nee: Benner) Highman. He attended JI Case High School and was employed as a CNC machinist.

Buddy was a proud member of First Baptist Church in Racine. Among his interests, Buddy enjoyed spending time with his sons, working on cars, motorcycles, hunting, fishing, traveling, playing guitar, maintaining an impeccable yard & lawn and gardening. In his younger years, Buddy enjoyed skateboarding, BMX bikes, bowling, taking care of pets, and helping Bumpa fix and remodel houses. Buddy was a kind, loving and generous man. At the time of his death, he was an organ donor. But above all, Buddy's world revolved around his sons, Wyatt (age 9) and Waylon (age 3). Surviving are his boys: Wyatt and Waylon; mom and dad, Craig and Marcia Highman; brother, Craig Highman II (Bernadette); sister, Angela Highman; grandfather, Keith Benner; beloved nieces and nephews: Jaycen, Tommy, Cessalee, Leilani, Arayleah and Sariyah; aunts and uncles: Brian (Angela) Rasmussen, Wade (Roxanne) Rasmussen, Tracie (Joe) Minorik, Kim Knowles, Robin (Ted) Shechtman, Lee "Shotter" (Lori) Rasmussen, Jr.; Thomas Highman, Kim Christensen (Eddie) and Jeff (Jenny) Highman; many cousins, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.